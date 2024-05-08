Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Police search for driver after cars goes airborne near neighborhood

No arrests have been made, the investigation remains ongoing
Phoenix police say they are searching for a driver after the car he was driving went airborne in a Valley neighborhood on Monday.
Posted at 8:46 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 23:47:47-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are searching for a driver after the car went airborne and struck a wall in a Valley neighborhood on Monday.

Officials say it happened near 23rd and Peoria avenues just after 7:30 p.m.

Watch the player above to see the moment where the car nearly misses hitting a home.

Police say the occupants of the car ran away before officials arrived at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Latest from ABC15 Arizona:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo