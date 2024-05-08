WATCH: Police search for driver after cars goes airborne near neighborhood

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are searching for a driver after the car went airborne and struck a wall in a Valley neighborhood on Monday.

Officials say it happened near 23rd and Peoria avenues just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say the occupants of the car ran away before officials arrived at the scene.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.