WATCH: Police search for driver after cars goes airborne near neighborhood

Posted at 8:46 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 23:47:47-04
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they are searching for a driver after the car went airborne and struck a wall in a Valley neighborhood on Monday.
Officials say it happened near 23rd and Peoria avenues just after 7:30 p.m.
Police say the occupants of the car ran away before officials arrived at the scene.
No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.
