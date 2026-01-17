WATCH: Phoenix police officers can now give initial citations for jaywalkers

PHOENIX — Cross the street at the wrong spot and Phoenix Police can write you a citation without giving you a warning first.

A December decision by the Phoenix City Council changed city code 36-128, which covers 'Crossing or stopping in a roadway,' and removed the requirement for officers to warn pedestrians before writing a citation.

Lieutenant Seth Jahnke with the Phoenix Police Department spoke with ABC15's Craig McKee and said that officers still have discretion on how they want to handle each situation. Watch the full story in the video player above.