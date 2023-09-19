WATCH: Phoenix Children's hospital celebrating 40 years of service in Arizona

Phoenix Children's hospital is celebrating a big milestone - 40 years of serving Arizona!

In 1983, Phoenix Children's opened its doors for the first time as a "hospital within a hospital" and has become one of the nation's quickest-growing healthcare systems serving children and is still expanding.

Not only do they have their 484-bed hospital in central Phoenix near Thomas Road and State Route 51, but they are also opening two new facilities next year in Glendale and Gilbert.

