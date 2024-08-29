WATCH: Paradise Valley woman celebrating 50 years as a teacher

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — From leading students to fellow teachers, Karen Hudson has done it all in the field of education! This year at Paradise Valley Union School District marks her 50th year as a teacher!

Hudson helps gifted students as well as other teachers with their professional development along the way.

“It’s like a miracle to me that, how could this be my 50th year and I’m as excited as can be that I get to come back to work and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this isn’t even work,’” she told ABC15. “That’s just my life and I’m very fortunate.”

Follow along in the player above as we shadow Hudson for a day and learn why she's still passionate about helping others!