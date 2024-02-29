Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: Navy Admiral inspiring young Girl Scouts after breaking barriers in military

ABC15 caught up with Aguayo while she was being interviewed by a Girl Scout on Wednesday
A Tempe native who has gone on to become a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy is giving back to her community by inspiring young men and women to work hard and pursue their dreams.
Posted at 10:16 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 00:16:18-05

A Tempe native who has gone on to become a Rear Admiral in the U.S. Navy is giving back to her community by inspiring young men and women to work hard and pursue their dreams.

Rear Admiral Maria Aguayo joined the U.S. Navy in the early 90s after graduating with an industrial engineering degree from Stanford. Aguayo faced some barriers as a woman in the military, which only pushed her to work hard and excel.

ABC15 caught up with Aguayo while she was being interviewed by a Girl Scout on Wednesday who is aspiring to be a journalist.

Watch the full video in the player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo