WATCH: Navy Admiral inspiring young Girl Scouts after breaking barriers in military

A Tempe native who has gone on to become a Rear Admiral in the U.S. Navy is giving back to her community by inspiring young men and women to work hard and pursue their dreams.

Rear Admiral Maria Aguayo joined the U.S. Navy in the early 90s after graduating with an industrial engineering degree from Stanford. Aguayo faced some barriers as a woman in the military, which only pushed her to work hard and excel.

ABC15 caught up with Aguayo while she was being interviewed by a Girl Scout on Wednesday who is aspiring to be a journalist.

