WATCH: Man shot at Phoenix construction site speaks out for the first time

PHOENIX — Jamal Avery, a construction worker who was shot while fixing a fence in Phoenix, spoke with ABC15 Wednesday on his recovery.

Avery's wife and mom spoke with ABC15 in September after the shooting that left the 19-year-old badly injured and 48-year-old Alan Whitworth dead.

On September 1, Phoenix police said Whitworth was working in construction near 40th Street and Thomas Road, along with Avery. ABC15 was told that morning there was some kind of a fight. Both were shot and officials say the shooter ran from the scene.

His family told ABC15 the young father was transferred to a rehabilitation facility after being released from the hospital.

Phoenix police searched for a suspect for two weeks and ultimately arrested Marquea Cato.

Cato was indicted on multiple charges including first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and is in custody and being held on a $2 million bond.

Avery's family created an online fundraiser to help with medical expenses.

