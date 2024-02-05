WATCH: How Valley explosion survivor's big donation is helping Arizona Burn Foundation

CHANDLER, AZ — Glenn Jordan is helping open the All-American Eye Glass Repair in Chandler more than two years after the location was involved in an explosion.

Jordan himself survived and since recovered from near-death injuries from the explosion, including 2nd and 3rd degree burns on his arms, hands, neck, even injuries to his vocal cords.

Part of his recovery included a fundraiser where he did a pull up marathon. He was able to do more than 2,100 pull-ups in a matter of twelve hours, which helped to raise more than $40 thousand dollars.

how that money helps other burn survivors and how else the Arizona Burn Foundation helping the community.


