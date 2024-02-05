Watch Now
WATCH: How Valley explosion survivor's big donation is helping Arizona Burn Foundation

Glenn Jordan was inside All-American Eye Glass Repair when an explosion rocked the Chandler business in 2021
It's been a long road to get to today, but All-American Eyeglass Repair, which was severely damaged during a strip mall explosion in 2021, will reopen today.
CHANDLER, AZ — Glenn Jordan is helping open the All-American Eye Glass Repair in Chandler more than two years after the location was involved in an explosion.

Jordan himself survived and since recovered from near-death injuries from the explosion, including 2nd and 3rd degree burns on his arms, hands, neck, even injuries to his vocal cords.

Part of his recovery included a fundraiser where he did a pull up marathon. He was able to do more than 2,100 pull-ups in a matter of twelve hours, which helped to raise more than $40 thousand dollars.

Watch the video in the player above to find out how that money helps other burn survivors and how else the Arizona Burn Foundation helping the community.

