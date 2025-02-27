WATCH: How could early season warmth impact the Valley's summer and fire season?

PHOENIX — It's not even March yet and the Valley has already gotten a taste of spring heat!

Temperatures near or above 90 degrees in recent days are close to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

But as Valley residents know, the hottest and driest months of 2025 are still to come.

Along with the planet's continued warming trend, there is concern federal budget cuts could impact firefighting efforts during the peak of fire season.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs takes a look at how this warmth now could impact our weather over the next several months, and reporter Christine Stanwood dives into how firefighters are preparing to battle wildfires this year.

