Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

WATCH: How could early season warmth impact the Valley's summer and fire season?

Along with the well-above-normal temperatures, possible federal budget cuts could cause problems fighting fires
As Phoenix hit 90° on Tuesday, it has some wondering what is to come this summer.
Posted

PHOENIX — It's not even March yet and the Valley has already gotten a taste of spring heat!

Temperatures near or above 90 degrees in recent days are close to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

But as Valley residents know, the hottest and driest months of 2025 are still to come.

Along with the planet's continued warming trend, there is concern federal budget cuts could impact firefighting efforts during the peak of fire season.

ABC15 Meteorologist Justin Hobbs takes a look at how this warmth now could impact our weather over the next several months, and reporter Christine Stanwood dives into how firefighters are preparing to battle wildfires this year.

You can watch both stories in the video player above.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen