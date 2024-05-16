Watch Now
WATCH: Governor Katie Hobbs makes Purple Star School Program official in Arizona

The program helps support children with parents in the military
Posted at 11:01 AM, May 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-16 14:29:41-04

Governor Katie Hobbs held a signing ceremony on Thursday to officially establish the Purple Star School Program within the Arizona Department of Education.

Several schools are already part of the program, meaning that the schools meet specified training and service requirements to assist with the transition of military children who have to move due to their parents' duties.

According to the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC), kids of parents in the military move every two to three years.

Great Hearts Trivium Prep in Goodyear was one of the first Valley schools to offer the program, serving children from nearby Luke Air Force Base.

Arizona purple star school program

Organizers had been pushing to make it a statewide program, which would officially allow the designation of the participating schools as "Purple Star" schools, designated by the MCEC, according to a report from Cronkite News late last year.

Watch the full signing ceremony in the video player below:

Gov. Hobbs and other officials speak at signing ceremony for HB 2246

