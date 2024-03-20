Watch Now
WATCH: Future of TikTok still up in the air across the U.S.

Surprise resident Linzy Taylor says TikTok has been essential for her business
Local mother speaks to ABC15 about her concerns about possible TikTok ban.
Posted at 10:29 PM, Mar 19, 2024
SURPRISE, AZ — The House of Representatives voted to ban the TikTok app if its Chinese owners do not sell it, and now, the bill heads to the Senate for a vote.

Surprise resident Linzy Taylor says TikTok has been essential for her business and for finding a community that has given her a voice.

Taylor has created stickers with the help of her son Harrison, who has autism. She says she began filming his creations and posting them on social.

She tells ABC15 she even traveled to Washington D.C., to voice her support for the social platform.

