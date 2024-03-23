WATCH: Everyone's a winner at the Guardian Games!

PHOENIX — Everyone's a winner at the Law Enforcement Torch Run Guardian Games. The annual event put on by Sanderson Ford features teams with athletes from Special Olympics Arizona, law enforcement and members of the community.

Teams competed in several events like the Phoenix Suns basketball challenge, Arizona Coyotes street hockey and a game of Family Feud hosted by CW7.

100% of the proceeds raised from the event will benefit Special Olympics Arizona and the Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Watch the full story in the video player above

For those unable to attend but would still like to support the Guardian Games, donations can be made here.