WATCH: Christopher Clements sentenced to life in prison for Isabel Celis murder

TUCSON, AZ — Christopher Clements was sentenced to life in prison for the 2012 murder of Isabel Celis Wednesday morning.

Clements was found guilty Thursday, Feb. 29, on all counts in the murder retrial of Isabel Celis, including first-degree murder, kidnapping of a minor under 15, and second-degree burglary.

In addition to the life sentence, Clements was also sentenced to 17 years for kidnapping of a minor under 15, and three-and-a-half years for burglary, both of which will run concurrent with the life sentence.

The sentence will run consecutively with the life sentence Clements was already serving for the 2014 kidnapping and killing of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.

Wednesday's life sentence will run consecutively with the previous life sentence handed down.

