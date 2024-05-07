WATCH: ASU students celebrate largest graduating class to date

TEMPE, AZ — More than 20,000 students are graduating from ASU this spring, in the university's largest graduating class to date.

ABC15 spoke to students who lost high school graduations due to the pandemic, who said that makes this graduation ceremony even more special.

A graduate tells ABC15 she is studying Fashion Business and already has a job lined up in her major postgrad.

Adrienne another graduating student says she plans to see her Art History all the way through and is continuing her journey to get a graduate degree in New York.

Watch the player above to hear about listen to their stories.