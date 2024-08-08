WATCH: ASU grad's cryo-skin invention used at US Open of Surfing event

An ASU graduate who invented a cooling material called Cryo-Skin continues to get called on to use his cooling product in unique ways!

Jordan Fourcher's invention can be used to keep almost anything cool in the summer heat. It was first created to keep his phone cool in the Valley heat as a necessity using radiative technology. It has since found success in many other cases, including recently at the 2024 US Open of Surfing.

Fourcher says nearly anything with CryoSkin vinyl on can be 10-15° cooler when exposed to the open sky.

The Cryo-Skin technology was used at the event to keep a drink cart cool in the summer heat in California for athletes and spectators.

See the latest on Fourcher's cooling technology and its uses in the video in the player below!