WATCH: Arizona State University archivists working to collect stories of Black Arizonans

TEMPE, AZ — Local archivists are working to make sure the experiences and histories of Black Arizonans are better represented, one story at a time.

Arizona State University’s Community-Driven Archives Initiative is working to create a collection of information from real people “living and thriving in Arizona.”

The Black Collections project started just a few years ago to educate and engage Arizona’s Black community.

“Building this infrastructure and relationships with historically marginalized communities takes time and patience, a deep desire and passion to create change, and highly trained students, staff, and professionals,” ASU says.

