Black History Month: Phoenix firefighter inspiring next generation through mentorship program

PHOENIX — Station 39 on the south side of Phoenix is Anthony Harrison’s home three days a week.

He wears several hats including firefighter, paramedic, father, husband, and mentor.

Harrison runs the mentor program for United Black Firefighters of Arizona.

"One of the biggest things we have to do within the black community is change,” said Harrison. “Give opportunity. How do I do that as a servant leader? And that's my job to be that conduit in between. I'm here and I strive to make a change in this community. We got to break those generational curses."

The mentorship program prepares candidates for a firefighter's interview and testing process. And beyond the physical training, Harrison is investing in their mental health.

"It's my job as a mentor as a dad is to sit down and have those conversations,” said Harrison. “’Hey, are you alright? How do you feel? What are you thinking? I want to give you that outlet."

He says it’s not just about being firefighters. “It's preparing guys and young ladies to be mothers, fathers, husbands wives preparing them for this career,” Harrison said.

He says the mentorship is for anyone who is interested. Harrison says his station door is always open for those he considers family.

"We're not just fighting fires. We run EMS calls. It's all day. It's every day. It doesn't stop,” Harrison says. “You have to have that release, some outlet. Someone to talk to when you go through something. That's what a firefighter means, it's a brotherhood. It's a sister. It's a family member."