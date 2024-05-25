WATCH: Arizona gyms, law enforcement agencies honor Navy SEAL on Memorial Day weekend

The Murph Challenge: A one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats and another one-mile run — all while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest.

It’s the exact workout fallen Navy SEAL LT. Michael Murphy completed every day. Now, each Memorial Day weekend, gyms across the country honor the fallen hero, by hosting The Murph Challenge, and participating in the workout together.

LT. Murphy was killed in Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005. His heroic actions saved one of his team members, and because of that, their stories live on.

Arizona gyms are hosting The Murph Challenge on different days and times throughout the holiday weekend. For the first time ever, the Clarkdale Police Department is an official host.