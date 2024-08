PHOENIX — ABC15 is following up on the state's response to the dangerous summer conditions.

Our team has been asking for a one-on-one interview with Arizoan's new Chief Heat Officer, he sat with ABC15 on Monday.

Dr. Eugene Livar addresses this summer's heat and date from the state's largest county.

Dr. Livar also talked about the action ADHS is taking, the process of implementing Governor Hobb’s Extreme Heat Preparedness Plan, and educating people visiting or moving to Arizona.