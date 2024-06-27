WATCH: Affordable housing 'hackathon' brings community together to create solutions

PHOENIX — Groups are gathering in Phoenix Thursday to come up with unique ways to help the high housing costs.

The 'hackathon' will focus on three areas of affordable housing; design and sustainability, production costs, and speed to market.

The goal is to evaluate uses for vacant and underused lots, and the winning team will split $5,000 in cash prizes.

