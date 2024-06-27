WATCH: Affordable housing 'hackathon' brings community together to create solutions
The 'hackathon' is focusing on areas of design and sustainability, production costs, and speed to market
Prev
Next
Groups are gathering in Phoenix Thursday to come up with unique ways to help the high housing costs. The 'hackathon' will focus on three areas of affordable housing; design and sustainability, production costs, and speed to market. The goal is to evaluate uses for vacant and underused lots, and the winning team will split $5,000 in cash prizes.
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jun 27, 2024
PHOENIX — Groups are gathering in Phoenix Thursday to come up with unique ways to help the high housing costs.
The 'hackathon' will focus on three areas of affordable housing; design and sustainability, production costs, and speed to market.
The goal is to evaluate uses for vacant and underused lots, and the winning team will split $5,000 in cash prizes.
Watch the video in the player above to see more about the ideas the community had to bring to the Affordable Housing "hackathon."
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.