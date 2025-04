SUNSET POINT, AZ — If you've ever wondered who cleans rest areas along Arizona interstates, it's not a traveling crew!

Each rest stop in Arizona has a caretaker who lives on site.

While they only make minimum wage, two perks of the job are not having to pay rent or utility bills.

But they are in charge of all the maintenance at the rest stop.

Meet the Sunset Point rest area caretakers and watch a day in their lives in the video player above.