Walk for 1 in 100 honors those with congenital heart disease, raises money for funding and awareness 

PHOENIX — Honoring people with congenital heart disease and raising money for research and advocacy, one step at a time. That was the message of the annual Phoenix Walk for 1 in 100 on Sunday morning, which took place at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

It's a yearly event put on by the Adult Congenital Heart Association, which advocates for the more than 2.5 million people living with congenital heart disease or CHD.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti served as emcee once again this year.

The event raised more than $50,000 - and there is still time to donate. If you'd like to take action, click here.