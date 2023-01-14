Volunteers all over the country gear up for Super Bowl LVII

"Exciting, fantastic."

That's how Minna Corona described Super Bowl week here in the Valley.

She said thinking about it gives her goosebumps.

"I like being an ambassador, selling the city it's a beautiful place," said Corona.

That's part of the reason she signed up to volunteer at her second Super Bowl, to show off her home like she did in 2015.

For Super Bowl LVII she'll be near Hance Park in Phoenix.

"I'm going to be someone standing telling you where the closest trolley is, how to get from here to there," said Corona.

Corona is just one of the more than 5,000 volunteers the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee has to help during the week of the big game.

The volunteers get gear and training in the weeks leading up.

For some, State Farm Stadium is pretty much their backyard, but others come from all over the country to help.

"I started volunteering for the Super Bowl back when Atlanta had it a few years ago," said Patty Garrett.

She has been volunteering at Super Bowls ever since.

"This will be my fifth one," said Garrett.

The long-time volunteer will be stationed at the airport this time around.

“I really like doing airport because you get the fans who are so excited about their team,” said Garrett.

She has a group of eight friends who also started volunteering.

For Garret, meeting new people is one of the reasons she makes the trip from her home near Atlanta.

“People think that we are able to go for free,” said Garrett. “We have to find our own accommodations we have to get there on our own.”

But the thrill and excitement, that you can already feel, keeps her coming back.

“We’re ready,” said Corona. “We're going. Let's go.”