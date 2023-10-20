Volunteer rideshare program drivers wanted to help Arizona cancer patients

PHOENIX — To keep treatment access open and available for cancer patients across Arizona, the American Cancer Society is searching for volunteer drivers. It's part of the non-profit's Road to Recovery ride-share program.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley talked with a breast cancer survivor who has spent the past nine years behind the wheel helping patients get the care they need.

"We're here for them to get to chemo appointments and radiation and blood draws to check to see if they can do chemo and doctor's appointments."

Dana Conway volunteers weekly in the Phoenix metro area, telling ABC15 that drivers who sign up and get qualified can select rides that fit their schedule and to healthcare facilities that are convenient to the driver's particular location.

"Most volunteers are a cancer survivor themself, or they have had a friend, a family member, a parent, go through it. So it's a great way for us to give back to the community and know that it is really...lifesaving."

Patients simply call the American Cancer Society by dialing 1-800-227-2345 to schedule a ride.

Conway says the patient information then goes out to available volunteer drivers.

"Drivers get either a text and or an email of you know, who the new rides are and they can be anywhere in the Valley."

Because the list of patients who need this help continues to grow, Conway also tells ABC15 she hopes more people will donate their time to help.

"The more drivers we have, the more coverage we will have and the more people we can help."

The American Cancer Society says eligibility is available to those between the ages of 18 and 84, who have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, and have access to a safe, reliable car.

To learn more about becoming a Road To Recovery volunteer, please visit the volunteer page.