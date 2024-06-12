Veteran in wheelchair killed in crosswalk in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An Army veteran was killed while using a crosswalk near 36th Street and Thomas Road in late May.

Family members told ABC15 the victim was 66-year-old Daniel Mosher.

According to Phoenix police, Mosher was in a wheelchair when he was hit.

“We’re so far away, I couldn’t give him a hug, I couldn’t kiss him,” said Jessica Smith, Mosher’s daughter.

Police say the crash happened around 6 a.m. on May 29. Officials have not released the name of the suspect or what charges they could face.

However, they did tell ABC15 the driver did stay on the scene.

“We still don’t know much about that situation besides the guy was not drunk,” said Smith.

According to Phoenix police, there were 369 pedestrian-related crashes in the first quarter of 2024. That’s a 6% increase compared to 2023.

Mosher’s other daughter, Connie Fox, said she’s going to miss everything about her father, especially his smile and his stories.

"It's hard, it's very hard," she said.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with getting Mosher's remains back to Michigan.