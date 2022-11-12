Veteran families come to the desert to learn about the ocean

SCOTTSDALE — When young divers got invited to the desert for SCUBA training, they may have been a little skeptical.

But after gearing up in SCUBA gear at OdySea Aquarium in the East Valley, and seeing they'll be swimming with sharks and sting rays, that skepticism shifted for some divers like Caitlin Rowe.

"The animals weren't as scary as I thought they'd be. The animals were friendly, they crawled up all over you, the shark touched me. It was pretty cool,” said Rowe.

A small group of divers came to the Valley from across the country thanks in part to a non-profit called Force Blue. An enthusiastic group of former special operation divers now using their training for marine conservation like coral restoration or debris removal.

“We're going to teach them about the ocean environment,” said Roger Sparks with Force Blue.

Each new diver wore a SCUBA helmet that weighs over 70 pounds but when underwater, it feels more like 10-15 pounds. The helmet was attached to a tube providing air as the young divers walk underwater among dozens of sting rays, sharks and exotic fish.

Encountering a hammerhead or learning to stay calm underwater is nothing compared to what these divers have already endured. Each one of them is part of a gold star family, meaning a family member was killed while serving our country.

“Ocean therapy is key for me and my family,” said Nani Vickers.

Vickers and her two daughters came to the Valley from Hawaii.

She says her husband used to “poke fish” or submerge in the water to catch fish in the pacific for his family before he lost his life in the military.

Now, her two young daughters get the chance to learn a trade they'll take back to the island.

“It’s healing, you know, it heals you in so many ways, spiritually, emotionally physically, the salt water is so good for our bodies,” said Vickers talking about taking the new skill back to their home on Maui.

Her daughter Malie had an experience she won't soon forget.

"It's magical, it's so surreal, it's just a whole other world, it's so cool, oh my gosh,” she said still wearing her wet suit, emerging from the water.

In one of the driest places in the world, learning the wonders of the ocean.