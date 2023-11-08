Valley veterans talk about pride, issues and life after serving our country

PHOENIX — With Veterans Day this Saturday, we thought it was important to sit down and have a conversation with a group of Arizona veterans coming from different eras, different branches, and different backgrounds -- but all sharing the same love for America.

Richard "Dick" Toliver, Stacey Lang, and Brandon Smith may have never met, and yet, they share an extremely special bond that's undeniable -- all three are veterans, living here in Arizona, and although they're no longer serving, their commitment to country is always with them.

What does it mean to be a veteran?

"It's something I am very proud of," says Smith about being a veteran. "I'm proud to have been part of the Marine Corps. I am proud to have served my country and it's just been a good experience and it meant a lot to me."

"It's a sense of pride," adds Lang. "Less than 10% of the population serves in the military...it's all volunteer, and we all made that choice to join and do what we had to do and what we were assigned to do."

Toliver, who just turned 85 years old, remembers the end of WWII and early interactions with soldiers that have stayed with him to this day.

"I grew up during a time seeing soldiers, sailors all over the place, people working together and living together," Toliver explains. "Patriotism was in the air everywhere...The troop trains would pass [the school] and the principal would let us go out and wave at the soldiers going to the ports. We'd look at the trains and the flatbeds with the tanks and the soldiers would have their arms out of the window, close enough to see them crying. We'd cry. They'd cry. And we'd sing our patriot songs to them."

What's the number one issue impacting veterans?

Although there is a lot of pride among this group, there is also acknowledgment that more can be done for veterans across the country.

"Right now, it's access to healthcare," explains Lang. "What we are looking at now is the greatest population, they are all aging, and they are dealing with special health issues. And you start adding in the unknowns with Agent Orange - now they're linking diabetes high blood pressure to Agent Orange and now that they're recognizing that, we have more and more veterans needing help and assistance and the VA is just overwhelmed."

Toliver adds that there needs to be just as much focus on veterans' mental health as their physical health.

"Right at the top is PTSD. It's a horrendous, vicious illness that even I suffered from early on and had to fight through and still suffer effects of it...There are severe needs physically, emotionally, spiritually, that are not necessarily being cared for."

Smith says he'd like to see less roadblocks for veterans trying to access the VA system.

"I'd like to see easier access for veterans, not long wait times going to the VA," Smith tells ABC15's Nick Ciletti. "I know a lot of veterans need to go through private insurance sometimes because wait times at the VA can be months out from their appointment, especially when there is mental healthcare is a crisis."

The Veterans Choice Program or VCP allows vets to see private physicians under certain circumstances. To find out if you qualify, click here.

There are also new protections from the PACT Act for military members who worked around burn pits. To learn more about PACT Act benefits, click here.

Tune in on Thursday for Part II of Nick Ciletti's candid conversation with Valley veterans.