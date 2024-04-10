Valley theft hurts construction of new Veterans of Foreign Wars Post building

TOLLESON, AZ — Some Valley veterans tell ABC15 they are worried about how a recent theft will affect their long-awaited post building, costing thousands of dollars.

For the Veterans of Foreign War Post 6310 in Tolleson, the new post building under construction was a dream come true as the group has exclusively met in homes or other facilities.

Commander Ralph Arvizu said the majority of people at the post served in combat in Vietnam.

“We all went and did what we were supposed to do. We love freedom and [when] we come back we need a place to gather,” Arvizu said. “We’ve been waiting for this for 30 years.”

Wednesday night, Arvizu said someone completely destroyed their brand-new HVAC unit, stripping it of all copper piping.

“People that just don’t care, always looking for a fast buck,” said Arvizu.

Arvizu said the entire building project has been an effort by volunteers and led with donations. The HVAC unit was donated in October to the VFW by RKS Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc.

“It was a gift because we needed it so bad,” Arvizu said. “We were thinking it gets so hot here.”

This copper cash grab is now costing thousands in estimated damages.

Tolleson police said nearby security cameras couldn’t catch the theft, they’re still looking for suspects or leads.

The VFW Post isn’t alone, multiple local organizations have reached out to ABC15 recently with similar stories of copper thefts in AC units.

Three weeks ago, a Phoenix affordable housing complex was gutted of copper piping.

Local leaders at VFW Post 6310 said they have countless more costs to finish the building and they’re raising money to help replace the HVAC.

In the meantime, the post has installed a metal grate over the remaining, smaller AC units that only cool a small front part of the building.