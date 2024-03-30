Valley teens using music to advocate for mental health

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — With nearly half of all high-school-age Arizonians experiencing poor mental health, a group of Valley teens are making music with a mission.

Siblings Nevaeh, 17, and Obediah, 15, started the band Zero Reasons last year in an effort to spread a message of hope for people of all ages struggling with mental health issues.

“Suicide prevention and awareness, mental health awareness, anti-bullying, anti-abuse, and just overall positivity and kindness,” Nevaeh said. “We want to make sure that everybody knows that there are zero reasons not to be yourself.”

The band has grown to five teen and young adult musicians, already playing for multiple mental health awareness events across the Valley and partnering with local behavioral health organizations to spread their message.

Neveah said she has received positive messages online from other teens.

“Another teenager has reached out to us, told us that we’ve inspired them to keep going,” she said.

The group plans to continue performing and release new music just in time for Mental Health Awareness Month in May.

“You want to be the reason that somebody continues their story, not ends it,” Obediah said. “I’m so glad that me and my sister decided to do this.”

The band wants to create a nonprofit to continue their work.

Nevah and Obediah are nominated for Young Professionals of the Year with the Fountain Hills Chamber.