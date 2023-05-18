Valley teens now able to call Ubers

Uber unveiled a new feature that allows teens to catch a ride alone.

The big changes recently announced include a family account, where parents can add a teenager.

Teenagers must be 13 to 17 years old to be added.

ABC15 learned Phoenix was part of a pilot for this program, but will formally begin Monday in the Valley, as well as 13 other U.S. cities including Tucson.

Amanda Bucos said she has been driving for Uber for about a year and a half.

Recently, she was notified through her app about the change.

“I think it’s a good idea to do it that way,” said Bucos. “From what I’ve heard from other drivers is that sometimes people who are underage might lie about their age.”

Uber told ABC15 there are security features in place that can’t be turned off.

A teen can call their own ride, but parents will be notified.

There is also a pin verification to make sure riders are in the correct car, and parents can track the trip.

Uber also said teens will only be matched with highly rated and experienced drivers.

“For a short trip, probably something close by,” said parent Bob Goodrich. “I would probably feel comfortable with that.”

Goodrich told ABC15, that with a 15 and 17-year-old, his family would have to test out the feature before their kids ride alone.

“I think it’s up to each parent, but for me like 16 or 17 is probably the age that is more appropriate,” said Goodrich.

“They should not be allowed to do it,” said long-time driver Dimitri Bowden. “They are not equipped to do it.”

Bowden and other drivers like Scott Harrison are still wary.

Both said they are concerned for drivers and teen passengers.

“I would not pick up one of those riders without my camera system on,” said Harrison.

“No one wants a 13-year-old child in their car, girl or boy,” said Bowden.

Uber said drivers that qualify should be able to opt-in to see the rides.