Valley teens heading to Pebble Beach to play with PGA pros

PHOENIX — Three Valley teenagers are proving you don't need fancy clubs or country club memberships to excel at golf.

Mason Danninger, Malakai Jazayeri, and Caroline Hoang will compete alongside PGA professionals at one of golf's most prestigious venues this week, Pebble Beach Golf Links in California.

The trio earned their spots through First Tee Phoenix, a program that makes golf accessible to young people for just $200 per year, covering everything from clubs to course time thanks to generous donors.

"We got accepted to play in the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach next week. I think I can speak for everyone when I say we are so excited for this," Danninger said.

The three Phoenix golfers will join 80 other teen golfers from First Tee chapters across the country for the tournament.

"They have the opportunity to grow and not have the financial worries without other sports," said Lynette Stein of First Tee Phoenix.

Getting selected for Pebble Beach requires more than just a low golf handicap. Players must demonstrate community involvement and character development.

"When I didn't get in the first year, I decided to really dial in on my golf game, and also do some more community service, and focus on giving back to my community," Hoang said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

While the teenagers are excited about the opportunity, they're managing pre-tournament nerves.

"Being excited is what's fueling me to not be nervous. I think I've done enough preparation to be ready to play golf," Jazayeri said.

Beyond the competition, the young golfers say the program's greatest value lies in the relationships built along the way.

"I love being able to talk to fellow teenagers that love," Hoang said.

"I'm getting to do this around amazing people at a prestigious place,” Jazayeri said.

"I was never really an outgoing person, but now I have made so many connections. I wouldn't be the same person without First Tee," Danninger said.

The tournament featuring the three Valley golfers will be broadcast live on the Golf Channel this week.