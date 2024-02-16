Valley teen takes once-in-a-lifetime trip to play trumpet at New York's Carnegie Hall

A Valley teen's unexpected and impressive musical talents are being shared around the country, including at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Last weekend Jesus Bustamante got the chance to play his instrument on the famous stage.

The event was part of the Honors Performance Series, which gives young people the chance to perform at major venues around the world.

What's next for Bustamante? He will soon be headed to a prestigious music school to continue his journey!

ABC15 met with Bustamante to celebrate his talents, share his inspiring performance, and highlight the importance of access to arts and music education. Watch his story in the video player above.