Valley teen takes once-in-a-lifetime trip to play trumpet at New York's Carnegie Hall

Jesus first picked up a trumpet in fourth grade
A Valley teen's unexpected and impressive musical talents are being shared around the country. In fourth grade, Jesus Bustamante picked up a trumpet for the first time through his school music program. Last weekend he got the chance to do something he never dreamed of doing: he flew to New York and played his instrument on a famous stage.
Posted at 6:51 PM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 20:51:00-05

The event was part of the Honors Performance Series, which gives young people the chance to perform at major venues around the world.

What's next for Bustamante? He will soon be headed to a prestigious music school to continue his journey!

ABC15 met with Bustamante to celebrate his talents, share his inspiring performance, and highlight the importance of access to arts and music education. Watch his story in the video player above.

