Valley teen hopes to inspire with musical journey

AVONDALE, AZ — A Valley teen is hoping her musical dreams come true just in time for the holidays!

Seventeen-year-old Joy Morris, also known as "J-Zweet," just released her holiday song, "For Christmas."

The Avondale teen is a triple threat - not only does she sing, but she also writes her own music and plays the piano.

And now, she's hoping to inspire people of all ages through her musical journey.

"No matter what you want to be, you can put your mind to it," she explains. "I had times where I actually doubted myself and hated myself because I didn't really know how to use the gifts I had, you know? I actually grew into it and I'm still growing and I am always open to learning new things. I am always wanting to inspire young people and whoever that it's never too late and never too early."

J-Zweet is currently enrolled in online classes at the Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts.

You can find her music on Spotify, on Apple Music,and YouTube.