Valley shoppers help 'Stuff the Sleigh' for families in need this holiday season

PHOENIX — Santa told us he needs a little extra help this year making sure all of the kids have a present for them under the tree.

ABC15 viewers and Wal-Mart shoppers helped answer the call on Saturday — dropping food, toys, clothes, and more into our Operation Santa Claus boxes.

“Think of others this time of year, because not everybody is as lucky as you," Debbie said after she dropped non-perishable food items into the box.

Her donation will go directly to local nonprofits. This year for Operation Santa Claus, ABC15 partnered with Chicanos por la Causa, St. Mary's Food Bank, Special Olympics of Arizona, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center, and the Military Assistance Mission.

Peggy Smith showed up to the Walmart in Glendale with dozens of stuffed animals she made herself, saying over the course of the years she has donated over 200 of them for Stuff the Sleigh.

"The kids need it," Smith said. "I feel fortunate that I am taken care of."

Max Sirstins started Operation Santa Claus over 20 years ago.

Every year he sees how these small donations make a big difference for valley families in need.

“It’s amazing, every year I get teared up at the end of it," Sirstins said. "Seeing all the U-Hhaul trucks filled up, it’s pretty heartwarming, pretty cool,” Sirstins said.

If you couldn’t help with Stuff the Sleigh, click here for more opportunities to help us make a difference this holiday season through Operation Santa Claus.