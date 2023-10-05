Valley seniors getting in on the Golden Bachelor fun

Millions of people tuned into the premiere of ABC's The Golden Bachelor last week to see 72-year-old Gerry Turner start his new journey to find love again.

Some seniors in the Valley also got in on the fun.

The ladies of Acoya Troon in Scottsdale raised their glasses to Gerry and the rest of the contestants. Debbie Casarella, the resident lifestyle director, tells us the community is enjoying seeing a show that reflects their own lives.

"When we watch all these reality shows, it's really hard for them to relate to that because it's, it's not their generation. It's not their traditions. It's not something that they really enjoy seeing, but so, to have The Golden Bachelor now come on board with us and remind us that yes, at any age, love can be found," explained Casarella.

She says the senior living community is rooting for Gerry because many of them have also been able to find love again in their later years.

"We have relationships blossoming, blossoming here all the time. So, to now have a reality show that we can watch, that we can relate to, that even reiterates that even more that yes, love is timeless. Love is ageless. Love is everlasting and it can be for anybody," said Casarella.

Maravilla Scottsdale also hosted its own watch party for The Golden Bachelor. We're told the community had a fantastic time gathering the day after the premiere to watch the first episode.

And then in the Sun City West, residents at The Heritage Tradition had so much fun at their Golden Bachelor bash that they plan on making it a weekly event.

You can watch The Golden Bachelor live on ABC15 Thursdays at 7 p.m.