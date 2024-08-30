Valley residents raise concerns over living conditions at city-owned senior center

PHOENIX — Phoenix seniors said they're frustrated with how they're being treated.

"We're seniors and we mean something," said Victor Sanchez, a resident at Senior Living at Henson Village.

Sanchez and other seniors are voicing concerns about the living conditions at the apartment complex for seniors which is partially owned by the City of Phoenix.

Several residents reached out to ABC15 and shared videos of homeless people living outside, leaky roofs and overflowing trashcans.

Some of the residents told city leaders about the problems back in June.

The city did send inspectors but residents told ABC15 more work is needed.

Chee Chee Nash said several units have had A/C problems.

"I was miserable, uncomfortable," said Nash.

"And they say we're independent living so they act like they're not obligated to do nothing for us," she added.

ABC15 asked what issues city inspectors found.

A spokesperson for the housing department said they're still working on getting those documents. However, they did send a statement which said:

The City of Phoenix takes all complaints or allegations seriously. We do our diligence to review and determine if they warrant investigation, and if so, investigate accordingly.

According to the city, the property is managed by McCormack Barron, which is also the majority owner.

However, McCormack Barron did not respond to a request to comment.

The Housing Department has a list of Housing Programs and resources available to the public on its website.