Valley radio icon Super Snake honored at Celebration of Life service

PHOENIX — Friends, family, and fans are honoring the life of a Valley radio icon.

The Celebration of Life for Super Snake was held Thursday morning in Phoenix.

Super Snake died at the age of 61 on December 30.

He first made a name for himself in Phoenix during his time on the old Power 92 radio station.

After spending several years in New York, he came back to Phoenix in 2022.

Most recently, he was a DJ for HOT 97.5 and 103.9 FM.

His family released the following statement at the time of his passing:

"We are devastated by this unexpected loss. Snake had the ability to make you feel like he was everyone's best friend because he was larger than life. We will continue to honor Snake's legacy and ask for privacy at this time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support."

