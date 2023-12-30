Valley radio icon 'Super Snake' dies Saturday

PHOENIX — An icon across the Phoenix radio airwaves has died.

Family has confirmed that DJ Super Snake died early Saturday morning.

Super Snake had spent decades on the Valley airwaves.

He first made a name for himself in Phoenix during his time on the old Power 92 radio station.

After spending several years in New York, he came back to Phoenix in 2022.

Most recently, he was a DJ for HOT 97.5 and 103.9 FM.

His family released the following statement:

"We are devastated by this unexpected loss. Snake had the ability to make you feel like he was everyone's best friend because he was larger than life. We will continue to honor Snake's legacy and ask for privacy at this time. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with support."

Super Snake was set to host the "Super New Year's Eve Experience" tomorrow night. It has been cancelled because of his sudden passing.