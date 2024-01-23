Valley rabbi reacts to rise in hate, spreads message of hope

CHANDLER, AZ — The rise in antisemitism: it's a growing problem in this country and has been for years, according to various law enforcement agencies.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, more than 2,000 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. were reported in the first two months after the deadly Hamas attacks on October 7, an increase of more than 300% from the same time period the previous year.

It's a problem Chandler-based Rabbi Mendy Deitsch has been aware of for quite some time but says even in the face of hate, hope will always prevail.

In so many ways, when you step into Chabad of the East Valley, you're seeing Rabbi Deitsch's dream come true. A decade ago, Chabad of the East Valley opened its doors off McClintock Drive in Chandler. It's a huge blessing, says Rabbi Deitsch, but it has also come with hardships.

"When we built the synagogue, I had a vision of an open space for Judaism," explains Rabbi Deitsch. "But unfortunately, we have to have locks and security and all these things we need because that is the world we live in."

And the data supports those concerns.

According to the FBI, there were more than 1,100 antisemitic incidents in 2022 – one of the highest numbers ever reported, and a 37% increase from the prior year.

"It really bothers me, to a tremendous extent, just to think we have come so far and have so much at our fingertips - how can we still be so ignorant and have disrespect for one another? And we have to face the reality."

Part of facing that reality for Rabbi Deitsch is making sure he does whatever he can to protect worshippers at Chabad of the East Valley.

"We are constantly increasing our security measures and adding layers after layers; it's the reality of the world we live in and we have to do that."

But despite the messages of hate and threats, Rabbi Deitsch says an opposite effect is also happening.

"At the same time, we have a tremendous amount of love and warmth in the world. I see so many people coming out, people call the office, people come in to bring flowers and gifts to come in and pray with us, to say, 'we are here for you'... It brings me a strong sense of humanity when we see...people are there and care about you."

And it's not just the Jewish community facing these threats. According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR, there have been nearly 2,200 complaints involving incidents of hate between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7, 2023.