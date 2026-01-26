Valley mourns loss of ChildHelp co-founder, tireless advocate for children

PHOENIX — The Valley is celebrating the life and legacy of a community hero who dedicated much of her life to advocating for children who needed it the most - not just here in Arizona, but across the country.

On Friday, January 23, ChildHelp announced one of its co-founders, Yvonne Fedderson, died at the age of 90.

In 1959, Fedderson left the bright lights of Hollywood behind and, together with her dear friend Sara O'Meara, created ChildHelp, a nonprofit organization that helps advocate for at-risk kids and kids who are being neglected or abused.

Since it was founded, ChildHelp has assisted more than 14 million children and families across the United States.

