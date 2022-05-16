Valley moms searching for formula turn to social media

PHOENIX — Months after a formula recall, parents across the country are still wondering how they will feed their babies.

The federal government also launched a website, but that site has been criticized by users who say it ultimately sends them to hotlines for individual formula companies or local organizations with little information.

Today Abbott and the FDA came to an agreement to reopen the facility that’s been closed.

But it’s unclear when parents could see more supply at the store.

“I knew that we were going to need the formula to supplement because he was in the NICU," said Valley mom Kristen Kimble.

In the last few months Kimble has been scrambling to find the specialty formula she needs for her three-month-old, Gavin.

"It's heartbreaking, you just want to curl up and cry," said Kimble.

But one day on Facebook, she saw someone posting about a group called Arizona East Valley Formula.

"Other moms were posting about the formulas they were finding or maybe that were available," said Kimble.

Katie Stark created the group hoping to connect moms and help with their search.

"Me being fortunate and have the time, I thought why not do this," said Stark.

The mom of two said she’s lucky she’s able to breastfeed her eight-week-old, but seeing others struggle broke her heart.

"It's very difficult for them, like I said before, there’s moms that tell me that they’re crying," said Stark. "They don’t know what to do."

So far, the group has over 400 members and has helped moms get instant responses.

Some members even help deliver formula to parents in need.

"There's another post with someone offering the formula they have available," said Stark showing ABC15 the group. "There’s 22 comments on that."

"Every day I look on to see who has what's available," said Kimble.

There’s hope that more supply will be on shelves soon, with plans in the works to reopen the Abbott plant that’s been closed.

"Today FDA and Abbott have finalized an agreement to ensure they are reopening that facility and getting more product out," said White House Assistant Press Secretary, Kevin Munoz.

Today we asked the White House why action is being taken now, when the initial recall happed back in February.

We were told action was taken starting the day after the recall, but they know more is needed.

"That's why we’ve taken a number of actions," said Munoz. "Just this weekend you heard from the White House that we've been working with manufacturers to identify logistical needs to get more supply from the plant to the shelves.”

Until supplies increase, Katie’s group is public and open to people wanting to donate.

"Hopefully, it's going to get better we just don't know when," said Kimble.