Valley man hopes to create viral Pride flag campaign

PHOENIX — A Valley man is spearheading a new campaign ahead of National Coming Out Day on Wednesday, October 11, and he's hoping you help him make it go viral.

Richard Walsh is openly gay and has lived in Phoenix since 1980. He tells ABC15 he was shocked and saddened by the recent murder of Laura Ann Carelton, a shop owner and LGTBQ+ ally who was allegedly shot and killed for displaying a Pride flag outside her store.

The murder happened in August in a small community outside Lake Arrowhead, California, in San Bernadino County.

Walsh is hoping that on National Coming Out Day, whether you're part of the LGTBQ+ community or not, you will display a rainbow flag to not only commemorate the day but also show your support for Carelton.

"You feel under attack," says Walsh. "It wasn't me or my family, but she was supporting a community that I'm a part of...We need to celebrate them and let them know we appreciate what they're doing and taking the same chances we do every day."

For more information on National Coming Out Day, click here.

As a reminder, the Phoenix Pride event takes place on Saturday, October 21, and Sunday, October 22. For more information, head to the Phoenix Pride website.

RELATED: Phoenix Pride Festival 2023: Everything you need to know about the parade, event