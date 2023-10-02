Valley group offering 'bags of compassion' to help homeless community

PHOENIX — A Valley nonprofit group is helping make life a little easier for people experiencing homelessness — one bag at a time.

HOMELESS MATters AZ, Inc. provides homemade sleeping mats, crocheted by hand by volunteers, but they also provide “Bags of Compassion.”

These bags are filled with items like washcloths, underwear and socks, food, basic silverware, hats, blankets, toiletries, a pillow, brochures, and motivational items to help those in need.

If you’re interested in assembling the bags, crocheting a sleeping mat, or donating, click here.