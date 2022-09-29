Valley first responders ready to deploy to Florida if needed

First responders from the Valley are also watching the path of Hurricane Ian and are ready to hit the road if needed.

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller tells us what it takes for Arizona Task Force One to prepare for possible deployment.

"We are, within hours, on the road. These members know that a phone call might be coming," says Capt. Todd Keller, Phoenix Fire Department.

Arizona Task Force One is one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue teams across the country, under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It's comprised of about 50 men and women from the Phoenix Fire Department. They have up to two semi-trucks, two box trucks and six boats ready to take with them, along with their own communication equipment.

"We can communicate to our members, to the FEMA incident commanders. A lot of these times, the power is out, there are no cell towers, so we are fully functional and operational on our own," says Capt. Keller.

They could be gone for up to three weeks if they get the call, with plans changing depending on the situation.

"Every morning they are giving us updates; they are giving us briefings, our duties for the activities that day, of what it's going to be: search and rescue, swift-water. In situations like this, it's a hurricane so, we know our members are going to be in boats going from house to house," says Capt. Keller.

Valley native Gabby Martinez just moved to Orlando four months ago to work at a theme park, which is closed the next few days.

"Right now, it kind of feels like a monsoon with the strong wind and the rain... staying away from windows and all of that," says Martinez, Valley native.

In the meantime, if things get worse, Martinez has made a cozy spot for her and her roommate in their closet.