Valley firefighters try new tools to put out electric car fires

PHOENIX — Valley firefighters continue to look for new ways to stop electric car fires, an issue challenging first responders across the country.

Back in February, there was an electric car that caught fire after colliding with a building in the area of Frank Lloyd Wright & Scottsdale Road. Hours later, while on a tow truck, it caught fire again.

The same team that responded to that fire was at a demonstration on Thursday with other Valley firefighters on a two-pronged approached to try to just suppress an electric fire.

The search for a solution is a work in process.

“We're looking for ways to do it better and safer,” said Cpt. Dave Folio with Scottsdale fire.

When a lithium-ion battery of an electric car catches fire, putting it out with water or foam – hasn't been working for fire crews.

Constant flames stretch resources thin trying to get one fire under control. Then exposure to anyone near the fire is a major health risk.

"This keeps our firefighters out of the exposure, that's huge for us, we're always looking for a tool to add to the tool box,” said Cpt. Folio

Two of those tools were on display at a Tempe training facility this week. One was from what's called - a turtle.

It works like a yard sprinkler but with 500 gallons shooting out every minute. Emergency crews put it under the burning car to try and cool the car down.

Then a high-temperature silicone fiberglass blanket is used to cover the car and suppress the fire.

Bricen Miller is with the blanket company called, Li-Fire out of Florida.

“Contrary to people's opinion, the blanket doesn't put out the fire, there is no known way to put out a thermal battery fire so you're really containing exposure," said Bricen Miller is with blanket company called, Li-Fire out of Florida.

With a price that ranges from $1800 and up, Miller says the blanket can be used more than once, but it depends on how contaminated it is after the fire.

Other tools, as ABC15 has reported on, look to extinguish the fire by piercing the car and flooding it with water. That device is something Avondale Fire had been training with last week.

Thursday’s demonstration is a way for crews to, in part, buy time.

“It's more of an isolation tool, to analyze the situation, figure out what firefighters can do to mitigate any more risk," said Miller.

In July, the Phoenix Fires Investigators task force released data that shows there were 37 lithium-ion battery fires so far this year.

28 of those, involved structure fires.