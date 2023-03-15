Valley family raising money to donate 'Warmies' to other parents dealing with loss

PHOENIX — One Valley family is turning a devastating loss into a mission of hope.

The Wright family experienced the preterm loss of a child, but now are choosing to give back while they grieve.

"It really is chaos, but I love it," explained Halei Wright.

Halei and her husband Aaron Wright's days are non-stop with six children, between the two.

"You see like his little fins," said Halei showing a picture of an ultrasound.

In Spring 2022, the couple found out they were having their first child together.

"His ultrasound, I took a picture and showed it to all the relatives, and he looked like a little turtle," said Halei.

In May, the couple found out their little "turtle" was to be a boy.

"It was happening. Our kids were excited, everyone was excited," said Halei.

But just weeks later, Halei started having complications and was diagnosed with preterm premature rupture of membranes (PPROM).

"We were determined to make it to a certain point where we were going to be okay, and he would have a chance at life," said Halei.

At 17 weeks though, Halei was rushed to a hospital and forced to deliver early.

"Our little Ryker did not make it," said Halei.

"It's not just moms that's affected, the whole family is affected," described Aaron.

The entire family now wears little turtle charms to remember.

"We still have moments where we both just sit here and say why did this happen to us?" said Halei.

They are now working to donate special, stuffed turtles to Banner Thunderbird Medical Center on what would've been their son's birthday this coming June.

The Warmies are meant to comfort babies, but this couple is hoping they can act as a hug to other new parents who are also experiencing loss.

"To know that we have made it through this, and they can make it through it too," said Aaron.

Another goal of theirs is to create a Facebook support group so others can share their story, something that has helped them.

"It will hurt probably till the day we die, and so this is just our way of being able to give back," said Halei.

Their goal is to first raise $3,000, which would buy hundreds of Warmies.

The family hopes to expand and give to more Valley hospitals and even beyond.