Valley couple hit while changing a tire now adjusting to new circumstances

One Valley couple hit by a car while changing a tire is finally back home.

The lives of Amanda Araiza and Robert Elbie have been changed forever since the crash.

It all happened just days before the holidays, on the side of the I-17 near Union Hills Dr.

Before the accident, the pair says they were constantly on the go. Now six months later, they have a new routine.

Each day comes with the process of getting Elbie into his wheelchair to move or get to appointments.

The couple says they are still taking things day by day.

"I’m loving the improvement, and I’m telling him this is one step at a time," said Araiza. "It's less than a year that it happened."

Araiza tells ABC15 she remembers the moments after the crash, but Elbie doesn't. The couple is still reminded daily of what they went through.

When the car slammed into the couple, Elbie's injuries were much worse.

In the days after, he even had to lose part of his leg.

ABC15 spoke with Elbie in February, where he mentioned he was ready to finally return home.

"We are grateful that he’s alive, but there are a lot of things he can’t do," said Araiza.

About four months later, Elbie has improved already.

He also says he lives with the realization that his life is changed forever. Araiza is dedicated to caring and providing for Elblie.

Currently, she works nights and then spends the day taking care of her fiancé.

Elbie is hopeful to get back to work as soon as possible, but he knows he will have to make adjustments.

"I won’t be able to pick her up and carry her through the front door when we get married," said Elbie.

He told ABC15 there are times he looks at past photos and wishes he had both his legs.

"I think yeah I miss my left leg, but I would rather have it gone than her," said Elbie.

The pair is happy they both survived, leaning on each other for strength.

"It's hard and we cry to each other," said Araiza.

But the two are finding ways to celebrate the little victories like Elbie taking his first steps with his prosthetic leg.

"I have to applaud her, there’s not many women that would stick by my side," said Elbie.

As for the other 26-year-old driver, DPS originally recommended multiple charges including DUI.

But in February the woman was indicted by a grand jury on aggravated assault and endangerment charges.

"We forgive you," said Araiza. "I forgive you. It takes a lot to forgive you for what you have done. You took away our freedom. You took away how things were."

As the other driver heads back to court Tuesday, the couple hopes this serves as a wake-up call.

"Yeah it's a horrible thing you did, but you know what I hope you learn a life lesson," said Elbie.

The couple said they are planning to get married next October and believe Elbie will be able to walk down the aisle in 2024.

An online fundraiser was created to help the pair with mounting medical expenses from Elbie's time in the hospital and his recovery.