Valley communities take part in MLK Day of Service

It’s a weekend of service across the Valley as people celebrate and honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

About 200 people picked citrus from many trees in Sahuaro Ranch Park in Glendale Saturday morning. All the fruit picked will go to St. Mary’s Food Bank to help people have a little extra sustenance.

“It’s all our part. We have to give back to the community and help. For some, they can give back financially. For others, they can give their time,” said Kim Bruck who came out with her co-workers at Desert Financial.

The event was put on by the city of Glendale in partnership with Hands On Greater Phoenix. The organization had to stop taking volunteers just a few days ago because they had too many.

“I’m always impressed to see people wanting to come back and give back on the day,” said Blain Logan, with Hands On Greater Phoenix, adding that they donated 11,000 pounds of citrus during the same event last year.

While those volunteers picked citrus, others with organization Redeem Neighborhoods picked up trash and helped the unhoused in the Laveen area. This was part of their monthly community service, although co-founder Melissa Hubert said their mission is not far off from what Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did.

“As a community, we are compelled to help each other. When we do it together, things can actually get done and the burden isn’t just on one part,” Hubert said.

Jad Johnson wanted his daughter, Nyjah, help give back. He woke her up early Saturday morning to help others clean up the neighborhood and help those experiencing homelessness.

“She was a little unhappy to wake up this morning, but as you can see, she’s extremely happy to be here. We just want to reinforce the responsibility of service,” Johnson said.

“It’s really nice because now I know there’s good people in the world,” Nyjah told ABC15.