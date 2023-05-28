Valley city pools open Saturday

PHOENIX — It’s the unofficial start to summer and some families are looking for places to cool off this holiday weekend.

The cities of Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe just opened up their pools for the first time this summer.

When the clock hit noon Saturday, families made their way into the Encanto pool in Phoenix, excited and ready to get into the cool water.

For the Villalobos Family, mom calls her kids “fishes” saying the Encanto Pool is like their second home.

“I like to be out here because it’s so fun,” said little Mia Villalobos.

Within the city of Phoenix, kids 17 and under can get info for free at certain pools. Adults cost $3. Seniors cost $1.

“It helps me a lot especially in the summer because the kids are bored and they want to do something,” said Maria Espinoza, a mom who took her four kids to the pool Saturday.

Out of 29 pools in the city of Phoenix, only 18 are opening this summer due to staffing, said Adam Waltz, the public information officer for the city’s parks and recreation department.

While lifeguards are still on duty to make sure kids are safe, the city asks parents to still take precautions.

Waltz said pool-goers should be bringing sunscreen, wearing hats, putting on life vests and floaties on kids and adults who may not swim well. They also ask parents to be attentive even though there are lifeguards around.

“We always just ask that parents, put your phone down, enjoy this time with your kids. One of the safest ways, you can watch your kid in the water, just being there and having that touch of contact and being aware of your kids' whereabouts,” Waltz said.

Certain Phoenix pools will be open every weekend through Labor Day. They are also closed on Fridays. For more information on which pools will be open, click here.