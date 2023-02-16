Valley businesses say they felt Super Bowl boost

Official numbers from Super Bowl weekend aren't yet in, but businesses in the Valley saw lots of tourists stop by.

“I would like to nominate the Super Bowl be held in Phoenix Arizona every single year,” said the owner of Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles, Larry White.

White’s business saw an influx of customers dating back to the weekend before the Big Game.

“We went from February 3rd, all the way to Valentine’s Day,” White said. “We stayed busy and very consistent for at least 11 to 12 days.”

“I’m glad it’s over. Had a lot of fun, but enjoying a little bit of quiet time this week,” COO of Pedal Haus Chris Purcell said.

Purcell and Harrison St. Pierre, the owner of The Kettle Black and The Desmond, said things were slower than anticipated early in the week in downtown Phoenix, but picked up Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The busy times made for some long hours for staff at a time when some places are finding it challenging to fill positions.

“Some people were working open to close on those days and then coming just to open again the next day and thinking they can go home by 5 or 6 but we’re just so busy we can’t send them home, but they’re making so much money, so you know it’s a trade-off,” St. Pierre said.

Pedal Haus set records at their downtown Phoenix location on Roosevelt, but the traffic still didn’t meet their projections.

“It wasn’t as busy as we anticipated but it’s easier to plan for something big and have it be a little smaller than to be overrun,” Purcell said.

The staff that did work faced long and busy hours — something not lost on the owners.

“Thank God for the guys we have back here,” St. Pierre said.

“We just can’t thank them enough,” White said.

But all say they’d welcome the game back to the Valley with open arms.

“If we could be that busy all that time that’d be great,” St. Pierre said. “But we do cherish the slower times.”

