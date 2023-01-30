Valley businesses put on final touches two weeks before Super Bowl 57

GLENDALE, Ariz. — There are just two weeks left until the big game kicks off right here in the Valley. Businesses across several cities are putting on the final touches to accommodate the many visitors ready to touch down here.

The days go by quickly for those planning for the influx of people. The city of Phoenix previously told ABC15 it estimates about a million people will be walking the streets of downtown.

“I keep counting down the days and it just doesn’t seem real,” said Heather Coleman, the general manager of State 48 Funk House Brewery.

Coleman told ABC15 she started planning for the Super Bowl six to eight months ago. They hired more staff, including more security, expanded more of the patio area, and added a grill and a bar outside.

“Chaotic but a lot of fun. It’s been an amazing thing to kind of sit down with the team and figure out what we’re going to do versus what we’re not going to do,” Coleman said.

Pedal Haus, which has locations in Tempe, Chandler and downtown Phoenix, will have about 10 to 12 more people working the downtown location, the chief operating officer said.

“Some of them are coming from other locations and we even have a couple of our team members that live out of state now, flying back to work for us for the week,” said Chris Purcell, the COO.

Purcell said there are some worries, though they are minor.

“Just hope all our suppliers can deliver food and paper goods and liquor. Fortunately, we’re in control of our beer so we know we’ll have beer at all our locations,” he added.

While both Pedal Haus’ Tempe and downtown Phoenix locations will be a bit closer to all the Super Bowl festivities, Purcell said they’ll have a Super Bowl watch party and food specials at the Chandler location for those who don’t want to travel too far.

“We’ve been working on it for weeks and we have an amazing team. We’re ready. Bring it,” Purcell said.